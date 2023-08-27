RU RU NG NG
Main News Chelsea buy Serbian goalkeeper for €16m

Chelsea buy Serbian goalkeeper for €16m

Football news Today, 02:00
Chelsea buy Serbian goalkeeper for €16m Photo: Chelsea website/Author unknown

The press service of London-based "Chelsea" has officially announced on their website the transfer of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from the "New England Revolution" and the Serbian national team.

The English club paid 16 million euros for the goalkeeper. This amount could increase by an additional two million euros through bonuses. The player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2023. The contract includes an option for a one-year extension.

23-year-old Petrovic has been playing for the "New England Revolution" since April 2022. He transferred to the American club from the Serbian club "Cukaricki". The transfer fee was 915,000 euros. In total, the goalkeeper has played 48 matches in all competitions for the US club and conceded 58 goals. He managed to keep a clean sheet in 15 matches.

Petrovic has been representing the Serbian national team since 2021. He has played two matches for the Serbian national team and conceded one goal.

It's worth reminding that "Chelsea" finished in the 12th position in the Premier League table in the previous season. As a result, the London club did not secure a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea New England Revolution Premier League England MLS USA
Popular news
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news 25 aug 2023, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news 25 aug 2023, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news 25 aug 2023, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news 24 aug 2023, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news 24 aug 2023, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea buy Serbian goalkeeper for €16m Football news Today, 01:50 Manchester United have agreed a deal with the Moroccan star Football news Today, 01:35 Sevilla want to loan experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 01:20 Philippe Coutinho close to joining club from Qatar Football news Today, 00:50 AC Milan want to buy experienced Porto striker Football news Today, 00:00 Monaco agreed to buy Arsenal striker for 40 million euros Football news Yesterday, 17:21 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Yesterday, 17:03 PSG win in Ligue 1 Football news Yesterday, 17:03 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Yesterday, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Watford vs Blackburn 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 27 August 2023 Football Today Juventus vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lazio vs Genoa 27 August 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023