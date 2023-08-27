Chelsea buy Serbian goalkeeper for €16m

The press service of London-based "Chelsea" has officially announced on their website the transfer of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from the "New England Revolution" and the Serbian national team.

The English club paid 16 million euros for the goalkeeper. This amount could increase by an additional two million euros through bonuses. The player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2023. The contract includes an option for a one-year extension.

23-year-old Petrovic has been playing for the "New England Revolution" since April 2022. He transferred to the American club from the Serbian club "Cukaricki". The transfer fee was 915,000 euros. In total, the goalkeeper has played 48 matches in all competitions for the US club and conceded 58 goals. He managed to keep a clean sheet in 15 matches.

Petrovic has been representing the Serbian national team since 2021. He has played two matches for the Serbian national team and conceded one goal.

It's worth reminding that "Chelsea" finished in the 12th position in the Premier League table in the previous season. As a result, the London club did not secure a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.