Chelsea buy 19-year-old talent for €27m

London-based club Chelsea has officially announced the transfer of defensive midfielder Leslie Ugochukwu from Rennes and the French Under-19 national team.

The English club paid 27 million euros for the young footballer, and this amount may increase with additional bonuses. The French player has signed a contract with Chelsea, which will be valid until the summer of 2030, with the option to extend it for an additional year.

Ugochukwu, aged 19, is a product of the Rennes youth academy. He has played a total of 60 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Since 2022, Ugochukwu has been representing the French Under-19 national team. He has played nine matches for the French team and scored two goals, receiving one yellow card.

Last season, Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League standings, which means that the London club did not qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.