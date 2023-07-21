RU RU
Main News "Chelsea" became the leader of the APL on an interesting indicator

"Chelsea" became the leader of the APL on an interesting indicator

Football news Today, 03:00
"Chelsea" became the leader of the APL on an interesting indicator Photo: open sources

London "Chelsea" is currently the youngest team of the English Premier League.

This is reported by the portal Transfermarkt.

According to the source, the first team of the "blues" now has 30 players, the average age of which is 23.8 years.

This is the lowest figure among all teams in the national championship of England.

The second place in the ranking in terms of the youth of the squad is occupied by Brighton & Hove Albion with an average age of 24.5 years. The third place is occupied by the newcomer of the Premier League "Burnley" with an average age of 24.8 years.

Recall that now "Chelsea" is in the United States, where he conducts his tour, within which he plays friendly matches.

July 20, the London club held its first control match, playing with the club of actor Ryan Reynolds "Rexem" in Chapel Hill. The representative of the APL won a confident victory with a score of 5-0.

Interestingly, this was the first game of the "blues" under the leadership of the new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo could lose some of his profits for a silly prank Football news Today, 04:00 Beckham has revealed what is expected of Messi at Inter Miami Football news Today, 03:00 "Chelsea" became the leader of the APL on an interesting indicator Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Liverpool close in on PSG star midfielder Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Aston Villa have agreed the transfer of the star pupil of the PSG academy Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Newcastle star striker close to joining Al Ahly Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Inter close to signing Bayern goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Liverpool to sell Brazilian to Saudi Arabia for €45m Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Brommapojkarna vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Vestmannaeyjar 21 July 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Hajduk Split predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023