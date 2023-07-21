"Chelsea" became the leader of the APL on an interesting indicator

London "Chelsea" is currently the youngest team of the English Premier League.

This is reported by the portal Transfermarkt.

According to the source, the first team of the "blues" now has 30 players, the average age of which is 23.8 years.

This is the lowest figure among all teams in the national championship of England.

The second place in the ranking in terms of the youth of the squad is occupied by Brighton & Hove Albion with an average age of 24.5 years. The third place is occupied by the newcomer of the Premier League "Burnley" with an average age of 24.8 years.

Recall that now "Chelsea" is in the United States, where he conducts his tour, within which he plays friendly matches.

July 20, the London club held its first control match, playing with the club of actor Ryan Reynolds "Rexem" in Chapel Hill. The representative of the APL won a confident victory with a score of 5-0.

Interestingly, this was the first game of the "blues" under the leadership of the new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.