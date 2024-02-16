Chelsea are considering two candidates to replace Osimhen

Napoli winger Victor Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the winter transfer window, but it looks like the Aristocrats will have to choose other options to strengthen their attack.

According to the Evening Standard, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Brighton's Evan Ferguson are being considered at Stamford Bridge, but these are not Chelsea's final choices and other options will be worked out by the summer transfer window.

To realise the ambitious plans to acquire a central and left-back, as well as the best striker, the Blues will have to sell several players.

Recall that recently it was reported that Osimhen is interested in PSG, as a replacement for winger Kylian Mbappé, who will leave the team in the summer.