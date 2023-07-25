RU RU
Main News Chelsea and Manchester United have made a decision on the transfer of Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 16:42
Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to L'Equipe, "Chelsea" and "Manchester United" will not pursue the signing of Paris Saint-Germain's forward and French national team player, Kylian Mbappe, in the summer transfer window. The reason for this decision is that the Frenchman is only interested in joining Real Madrid. As a result, Mbappe will not consider offers from other clubs.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management was ready to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refused to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024, or declined a transfer in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, who is 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has been representing the French national team. He has played 70 matches for the French side, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe was a World Cup champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
