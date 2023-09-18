Chelsea and Bayern are monitoring the situation with the Arsenal goalkeeper

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is under the sights of two clubs, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, reports the Daily Mail.

In the last match against Everton (1:0), Ramsdale remained on the bench for the first time this season. He was replaced by David Raya. The coach of Arteta's team said after the match that he regretted not having the courage to rotate the goalkeeper earlier. However, Arteta's comments suggest that Ramsdale will still play an important role for the Gunners this season.

Although this situation with Ramsdale has already interested two teams - Chelsea and Bayern. The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer but remain open to strengthening their goalkeeping line. Munich is looking for a long-term successor to Manuel Neuer, who will turn 38 in March.

The goalkeeper moved to Arsenal in 2021. During this period, he played 72 matches in the team and won the Community Shield. Ramsdale signed a new four-year deal with Arsenal in May and remains committed to Arsenal, but it remains to be seen how Ramsdale will assess his future if his first-team opportunities are severely limited.