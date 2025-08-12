Charlotte FC Acquire Drake Callender From Inter Miami in Surprise Move

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Today, 18:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Charlotte FC have reached an agreement to acquire goalkeeper Drake Callender from Inter Miami, GIVEMESPORT reported. Sources said the player was surprised by the destination and was not consulted, while several other MLS teams had also expressed interest.

Callender’s arrival adds depth to a position already anchored by reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina, who signed a contract extension through 2026 with a club option for 2027. Charlotte viewed the move as an opportunity to further strengthen their roster.

In Miami, the 27-year-old lost his starting role to Oscar Ustari, while Rocco Rios Novo and new signing William Yarbrough have also seen playing time. Callender has made only three appearances this season after serving as Miami’s undisputed starter for the past three years.

A past finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and a regular call-up to the U.S. men’s national team, Callender is still awaiting his first cap. Having spent his entire professional career at Inter Miami, he had been regarded as one of the league’s top goalkeepers before this season’s downturn.

