Charlotte - Brooklyn, Milwaukee - Miami, and Lakers - Orlando: An NBA Game Preview

During the night from Monday, October 30th, to Tuesday, October 31st, another NBA game day will unfold. Charlotte will take on Brooklyn, Milwaukee will face Miami, and the Lakers will host Orlando, among eight other encounters.

The Daily Sport has meticulously prepared a schedule for all the matches on this NBA game day. It is worth noting that these matches will commence in accordance with Central European Time:

Washington - Boston - 00:00

Indiana - Chicago - 00:00

Charlotte - Brooklyn - 00:00

Atlanta - Minnesota - 00:30

Toronto - Portland - 00:30

Memphis - Dallas - 1:00

Milwaukee - Miami - 1:00

New Orleans - Golden State - 1:00

Oklahoma City - Detroit - 1:00

Denver - Utah - 2:00

Lakers - Orlando - 3:30

We shall also remind you of the outcomes of the previous NBA game day.