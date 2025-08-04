Chaos in La Paz: The Strongest Fans Injure Their Own Player With Flares

As reported by DSports, The Strongest's 3-2 win over Blooming in Bolivia’s top flight was marred by a shocking incident: a group of the home club’s own fans threw flares onto the pitch, and one of them struck striker Juan Godoy, causing a burn injury to his leg.

The chaos unfolded in the 92nd minute, when several pyrotechnic devices rained down from the stands at Estadio Hernando Siles. Footage captured the moment one flare hit Godoy, who immediately fell to the ground in pain. The player was treated quickly for a visible burn on his leg.

According to the Bolivian Football Federation’s disciplinary code, specifically Article 71, The Strongest could face a fine ranging from 8,250 to 275,000 bolivianos. The regulation holds clubs accountable for the misconduct of their fans, even if the club is not directly at fault.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the use of flares in stadiums and raises urgent questions about fan control and matchday security. Beyond the spectacle, the safety of players—ironically, those wearing the same colors as the offenders—was directly compromised.