Chaos Erupts in Boca: Three Players Defy Locker Room Ejection

According to TyC Sports, Boca Juniors is facing internal turmoil after coach Miguel Ángel Russo made the bold decision to separate Marcos Rojo, Cristian Lema, and Marcelo Saracchi from the first team. The move followed a heated argument between Rojo and Russo, and although it had been officially communicated by the club’s Football Council, the players responded with defiance.

On Wednesday, despite being instructed to use an alternate locker room, the three players entered the main first-team facilities, gathered their belongings, and changed alongside their teammates. The act was seen as a direct challenge to the coaching staff’s authority.

Tensions had been simmering for a while. Lema and Saracchi were already out of Russo’s plans, and Rojo’s latest dispute was the breaking point. The day before, Rojo learned of his sidelining through a club staff member and later left training after clashing with the coaching team over a tactical disagreement.

The incident has escalated rapidly. While the coaching staff claims the message relayed by the club staff was purely logistical, senior figures like Raúl Cascini and Marcelo Delgado made the official call. Boca’s management is now seriously considering terminating the players’ contracts, though no final decision has been made. For now, the trio has been barred from training sessions and from entering the first-team locker room.