Russo Cuts Rojo, Saracchi and Lema From Boca Squad: No Training, No Locker Room Access

Tensions at Boca Juniors have reached a boiling point. As reported by TyC Sports, manager Miguel Ángel Russo has permanently removed Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi, and Cristian Lema from the first team. The trio is now training separately and has been barred from entering the locker room.

The decision came after a heated exchange between Russo and Rojo during Tuesday’s session. The coach had asked non-starters from the Huracán match to skip a team meeting focused on self-criticism. Rojo, unhappy with the call, left the training ground without participating. This wasn’t their first clash—there had been a previous altercation during the team’s stay in Miami.

The fallout extended beyond Rojo. Saracchi and Lema, both already out of Russo’s plans since Boca’s return from the Club World Cup, were included in the disciplinary action. Though double training sessions for the trio were initially ruled out, the final blow came with their full exclusion from team activities.

Adding to the controversy, TyC Sports disclosed that the players were informed not by Russo or his staff, but by a club equipment manager.