Change at the top: Jannik Sinner returns to No. 1 in ATP rankings

The Italian is back on the summit.

On Sunday, November 2, Jannik Sinner faced Félix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Paris Masters, and the Italian emerged victorious.

Details: Sinner defeated the Canadian 6–4, 7–6 (7–4) to claim the title. With Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz bowing out in the second round of the tournament, Sinner seized the opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings.

Jannik Sinner now holds 11,500 ranking points, while Carlos Alcaraz sits second, trailing by 250 points. Alexander Zverev rounds out the top three with 5,560 points.

ATP Top 10 Rankings:

Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic Ben Shelton Alex de Minaur Félix Auger-Aliassime Lorenzo Musetti Casper Ruud

Reminder: Alcaraz’s early defeat ended his five-match winning streak on the ATP Tour. At the end of September, he captured the ATP 500 title in Tokyo. It was also his first loss in a Masters-level event after an 18-match unbeaten run.