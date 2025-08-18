Championship newcomer targets Oxlade-Chamberlain signing. And it's not Wrexham

The days of defender Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Turkish side Beşiktaş are all but numbered, and amid this, the former Liverpool and Arsenal man has attracted interest from his homeland—but not from the clubs you might expect.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Championship newcomers Birmingham City are eyeing the 32-year-old defender. After winning League One last season, the club is keen to leverage his experience for another promotion push—this time to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Oxlade-Chamberlain has lost the trust of head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær ahead of the new season. Beşiktaş is ready to terminate the defender's contract early, despite it still having a year to run.

Recall: During his time in Turkey, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 50 appearances, scored 5 goals, and provided 1 assist. Earlier, there were reports of interest from Leeds.