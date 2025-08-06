Forgotten Liverpool and Arsenal star could return to England from abroad

Two years ago, once-star defender of Arsenal and Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, made the move to Turkish side Besiktas. However, life on the Bosphorus failed to unlock his full potential, and now a return to England may be on the cards.

Details: According to The Sun, Oxlade-Chamberlain has lost the trust of head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the new season. Initially, Besiktas wanted to pay compensation for the contract termination in installments, but the player refused these terms.

As a result, Oxlade-Chamberlain is leaning towards a return to the Premier League, with Leeds among the likely destinations. However, it remains unclear on what terms the transfer could take place.

Reminder: The defender's contract with Besiktas runs until 2026, but the player has struggled with form and injuries. During his time in Turkey, Oxlade-Chamberlain made 50 appearances, scored 5 goals, and provided 1 assist.