Champions League qualification: top betting picks for July 15-16

Champions League qualification is a prime time for betting, with a series of second-leg round of 16 matches set for July 15-16. Here are my top betting options for the upcoming fixtures, perfect for building a solid accumulator.

Malmo vs Iberia 1999. Swedish powerhouse to showcase their class again – 15.07.2025

There’s little suspense in this tie after Malmo cruised to a convincing 3-1 victory in the first leg. The Georgian side only found the net late on, when the outcome was already sealed. I don’t believe in an Iberia comeback—Malmo are on another level and should prove it once more in the return leg.

The hosts don’t have much motivation, as even a one-goal defeat would see them through. Malmo are clear favorites, although it’s the visitors who must take risks and push forward. For the Georgian club, the season is just kicking off, so the players are still far from peak form. Meanwhile, Sweden’s league is in full swing, meaning Malmo’s squad is in optimal match condition. Expect Malmo to secure another routine win.

Bet for the match: Malmo to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at 1.86.

Malmö FF pokonuje w Gruzji FC 1999 Iberię 3:1 i bardzo dobrze zaczyna eliminacje do Ligi Mistrzów! 🇸🇪👊



Błysnął Taha Ali, ale co najważniejsze - w końcu udało się coś ekstra pograć w ofensywie. Brawa dla mistrzów Szwecji! pic.twitter.com/eoHJshceOz — Szwedzka Piłka 🇸🇪 (@SzwedzkaP) July 8, 2025

Milsami vs KuPS. The intrigue remains alive – 15.07.2025

This is one of those ties where everything is still up for grabs. In the first leg, KuPS were heavy favorites—the Finnish champions dominated, firing 7 shots on target to 1 and enjoying double the possession. Yet, they only managed to score once, which proved enough for a 1-0 win.

Bookmakers are still siding with KuPS for the return leg, but I beg to differ. Milsami will attack more energetically at home, and the teams are fairly evenly matched. Finland’s season is in full swing, but Moldova’s league is already three rounds in, so the "Red Eagles" are also building form. I wouldn’t recommend this match for viewing—I’m not expecting a spectacle or much excitement. The 1X double chance looked appealing, but the odds have already dropped significantly. As an alternative, I suggest looking at the under goals market.

Bet for the match: under 2.5 goals at 1.9.

🇫🇮 KuPS 1-0 Milsami Orhei 🇲🇩



Se mostró superior el conjunto finlandés, que ya apeó al Milsami de la #UECL en 2022. Fue el joven Otto Ruoppi quien puso en el 73' el gol que da al KuPS el primer triunfo de su historia en la #UCL desde su debut en 1967. pic.twitter.com/zdsRvESMQr — Camino al fútbol europeo (@CaminoUEFA) July 8, 2025

RFS vs Levadia. Baltic derby promises goals – 15.07.2025

This match is particularly intriguing as it pits clubs from neighboring Baltic states against each other. The tie remains open, though RFS have the edge after a 1-0 away win. The first leg was evenly balanced, with the decisive goal coming from a penalty early in the second half.

Bookmakers give RFS the advantage here—they’re playing at home and are arguably the stronger side. In terms of current form, it’s hard to separate the two, as both domestic leagues are in full swing. RFS sit second in Latvia, trailing the leaders by three points, while Levadia top the Estonian table with the same margin over their closest rival.

Many expected plenty of goals in the first leg, but both sides delivered a low-scoring affair. Look for a more open, attacking second match.

Bet for the match: over 2.5 goals at 1.55.

💪 Stefana Paniča realizētais soda sitiens nodrošina mums uzvaru pirmajā spēlē pret Tallinas Levadia!



Milzīgs paldies vairāk kā 200 faniem, kas devās gājienā pa Tallinu un atbalstīja komandu klātienē! 💙🤍



🔜 Atbildes spēle Rīgā jau 15. jūlijā, otrdien, kad Igaunijas čempionus… pic.twitter.com/vCZ9BFZLy4 — FC RFS (@RFSDaily) July 8, 2025

Inter Club Escaldes vs Steaua Bucharest. Romanian giants to triumph again – 15.07.2025

The Andorran champions are clear outsiders in the race for a Champions League group spot—and the draw has been unkind to them. In the first leg, Steaua were already 3-0 up early in the first half. The hosts then missed a penalty, but four minutes later Inter Club Escaldes managed a consolation goal, making it 3-1 to the Romanian giants.

Steaua’s class was evident at home, but the tie isn’t completely settled yet. The Romanian champions are justifiably favorites for the second leg. Expect the visitors to control proceedings, denying their opponents any real hope. The hosts may try to play more bravely, but that should play into Steaua’s hands. I expect Steaua to carve out more chances and win comfortably.

Bet for the match: Steaua to win with a -1 goal handicap at 1.64.

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets. Bulgarians to settle the tie – 16.07.2025

It’s important to look back at the first leg, where Ludogorets played at home, dominated, but only found the net once—scoring in the 87th minute. That lone goal gave the Bulgarian giants a 1-0 victory.

The tie is still alive, as a single goal could level things up. I don’t expect the return leg to be much different from the first. Dinamo are only nominally at home, as the match will take place on neutral ground in Hungary—putting both sides on equal footing.

The nominal visitors are the stronger side, though their domestic season is just starting with European fixtures. Dinamo are midway through their league campaign and have match sharpness, but their form is poor—four losses in their last five matches across all competitions.

Bet for the match: Ludogorets to win at 1.69.

If you combine all these picks into one accumulator, you’ll get combined odds just above 15. Of course, that comes with considerable risk—anything can happen in each match—but you can always tweak your bets as needed.