Champions in Waiting: Sundowns Three Goals from Greatness

Mamelodi Sundowns took a massive step toward becoming the inaugural Betway Premiership champions after a commanding 3-0 win over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

The result restored Sundowns’ 12-point lead at the top of the table, as they now sit on 64 points from 25 matches — and are just four points away from clinching a record-extending eighth consecutive league title.

Clinical Performance from Start to Finish

Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring with a simple tap-in after an electric run and cross from Khuliso Mudau.

Just before halftime, Jayden Adams capitalized on a goalkeeping error from Stanley Nwabali to make it 2-0.

In the second half, substitute Thapelo Maseko fired home the third after a pinpoint assist from Arthur Sales.

Despite resting stars like Ronwen Williams and Lucas Ribeiro, Sundowns’ squad depth and tactical structure made them far too strong for Chippa.

What’s Next?

Sundowns can seal the title this week if they:

Beat Stellenbosch FC this weekend, and

Secure at least a draw against Chippa in the midweek rematch.

With five games remaining and their name already being whispered for the trophy engraving, the league crown appears to be only a matter of time.

The Brazilians' reign of dominance underlines their unmatched consistency and strength across all areas of the pitch. It’s not just a title chase anymore — it’s the shaping of South African football history.