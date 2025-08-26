RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away

Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away

An unfortunate situation.
Football news Today, 10:53
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away Getty Images

Today, August 26, Scottish side Celtic will play the second leg of their Champions League playoff round against Kazakhstan's Kairat. Alongside the team, fans made the epic 5,000-kilometer journey, but immediately upon arrival in Almaty, they ran into trouble.

Details: One of the fans was fined 30,000 tenge (roughly $55) for… vaping. The thing is, electronic cigarettes are banned in Kazakhstan—a fact the Celtic supporter naturally might not have known.

Nevertheless, he had to pay the fine. The irony? After collecting the fine and confiscating his vape, the officers laughed and handed him a pack of regular cigarettes and a lighter.

Reminder: The first leg between these two sides in Glasgow ended in a goalless draw. If Kairat advances, it will be their first time playing in the Champions League group stage, making them only the second Kazakh club after Astana to reach this stage.

Related teams and leagues
Kairat Almaty Kairat Almaty Schedule Kairat Almaty News Kairat Almaty Transfers
Celtic Celtic Schedule Celtic News Celtic Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards Football news Yesterday, 12:41 A surprise replacement for Santo at Nottingham Forest identified. A return could be on the cards
Related Tournament News
Fenerbahce players warm up Football news 17 aug 2025, 07:23 Fenerbahce vs Benfica. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 20, 2025
Football news 14 aug 2025, 17:48 All playoff pairings set for the main European club tournaments: Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League
A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat Football news 14 aug 2025, 05:52 A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores