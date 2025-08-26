Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away

Today, August 26, Scottish side Celtic will play the second leg of their Champions League playoff round against Kazakhstan's Kairat. Alongside the team, fans made the epic 5,000-kilometer journey, but immediately upon arrival in Almaty, they ran into trouble.

Details: One of the fans was fined 30,000 tenge (roughly $55) for… vaping. The thing is, electronic cigarettes are banned in Kazakhstan—a fact the Celtic supporter naturally might not have known.

Nevertheless, he had to pay the fine. The irony? After collecting the fine and confiscating his vape, the officers laughed and handed him a pack of regular cigarettes and a lighter.

Reminder: The first leg between these two sides in Glasgow ended in a goalless draw. If Kairat advances, it will be their first time playing in the Champions League group stage, making them only the second Kazakh club after Astana to reach this stage.