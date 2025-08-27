A million views on social media! Viral video captures commentators' reaction to Kairat's Champions League breakthrough

They couldn't hide their emotions.

Kazakhstan's second-ever entry into the Champions League was a moment of pure joy not just for Kairat fans, but for the entire nation. The commentators covering the Kairat vs. Celtic match were no exception—they wore their hearts on their sleeves throughout the broadcast.

Details: A video capturing the reaction to Kazakh goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov's third penalty save has exploded online, going viral across the internet. The Qazsport commentators could barely contain their excitement; in the emotional outburst, only the club's name was remotely decipherable. On TikTok, the clip has already amassed over a million views.

Kazakhstani commentators’ reaction to FC Kairat qualifying for the Champions League league phase. pic.twitter.com/OeKCS4LCi1 — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) August 27, 2025

Reminder: Kairat will play in the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history. This marks only the second occasion a Kazakhstani club has reached this phase, following Astana’s run in the 2015-2016 season.

Reports have emerged that, following Celtic’s elimination by Kairat, head coach Brendan Rodgers could be set to leave the club.