Ceferin sends letter to national federations regarding holding league matches outside Europe

A firm stance.

The intentions to stage the Villarreal vs Barcelona and Milan vs Como matches outside UEFA's jurisdiction have ignited heated debates within the football community. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has taken a clear and uncompromising position on the matter.

Details: Bild has obtained a letter that the UEFA president sent to all 55 associations within the union. Although a decision on the aforementioned matches has yet to be made, Ceferin emphasized that the issue has "broad implications that go beyond individual associations."

Quote: "Given the sensitivity of the topic, I ask that your associations first consult with UEFA on any such requests before approving them and submitting them for official consideration," the letter reads.

Reminder: The decision to hold the Villarreal vs Barcelona and Milan vs Como matches in the USA and Australia respectively was supposed to be made at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on September 11 in Tirana. However, it was postponed and is now expected to be addressed in December.