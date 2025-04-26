Celtic have secured another Scottish championship title ahead of schedule. Brendan Rodgers' squad became unreachable for their principal rivals with four matches remaining in the season.

Thanks to a resounding victory over Dundee United in the 34th round of the Scottish Premiership, the "Celts" claimed their fourth consecutive champion title. The match ended with a score of 5-0 — featuring an own goal and doubles from Kyun and Aida.

This victory marks the 55th in the club's history, allowing them to draw level with neighboring Rangers in terms of titles. Notably, in the next round, these teams will face off at Ibrox, where Celtic fans can boast about matching the record.

🏆 CHAMPIONS AGAIN!



Celtic are crowned Champions of Scotland for the fourth season in a row!



Huge congratulations to Brendan Rodgers and the Bhoys 👏#FOURItsAGrandOldTeam | #CelticFC🍀🏆 pic.twitter.com/bDnQH2baov — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 26, 2025

It is also worth noting that Brendan Rodgers has won his fifth Scottish championship title at the helm of the team. Additionally, Celtic can aim for the Scottish Cup by defeating Aberdeen in the final.