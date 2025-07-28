Carrying a Promise: Andrés Aguilar’s Dream to Represent Peru

Born in England, raised in Spain, and trained at elite clubs like Tottenham and Watford, Andrés Aguilar is driven by a dream that transcends football: honoring a promise he made to his grandfather—playing for Peru. “I promised my grandfather I’d work hard to play for Peru,” says the 18-year-old midfielder, who holds Peruvian citizenship and is proud of his heritage.

Aguilar’s football journey began in Spain, where he developed his passion for the game. At 11, he joined Tottenham’s academy and later moved to Watford at 15, where he trained with the first team and faced future Arsenal stars like Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly. Under the mentorship of Charlie Daniels, a former Premier League player, he learned that success in football is as much about character as it is about skill.

He was once invited by the Peruvian Football Federation to join the U-20 team, but club commitments prevented his release. Still, Aguilar remains hopeful. “I have my Peruvian passport and documents ready. Representing Peru would fulfill one of my biggest dreams,” he says, visibly emotional when speaking about his grandfather’s stories and love for the national team.

Currently at Swedish second division team Ytterhogdals IK, Aguilar plays as a central or right-sided midfielder, likening his style to Iniesta or Busquets. Technically gifted and tactically aware, he believes he could contribute to a Peruvian club while continuing to grow. Interest from Liga 1 teams has already emerged, and he’s awaiting a finalized offer.

“Playing in Peru would mean the world to me,” he reflects. For Aguilar, stepping onto a pitch in Peru wouldn’t just be a career move—it would be a deeply personal moment, a tribute to his family roots, and the fulfillment of a childhood promise.