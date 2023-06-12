EN RU
Main News Carlo Ancelotti sues his former club

Carlo Ancelotti sues his former club

Football news Today, 15:15
Carlo Ancelotti sues his former club Carlo Ancelotti sues his former club

According to The Guardian, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has filed a lawsuit against Liverpool-based Everton.

According to the source, the Italian coach's lawsuit includes claims regarding commercial matters. Further details are not disclosed at this time. The English club has not yet responded to the request from journalists regarding this matter.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti coached Everton from 2019 to 2021. Under his guidance, the club from Liverpool finished 12th and 10th in the English Premier League.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Everton Premier League England
Popular news
Украина на 90-й минуте упустила победу над Германией Football news Today, 14:01 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Germany
Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Manchester City won the Champions League Football news 10 june 2023, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader Football news 09 june 2023, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Inter and Barcelona may make a player swap Football news Today, 17:42 Barcelona have set their transfer target for the summer Football news Today, 17:30 Chelsea may buy Georgia goalkeeper Football news Today, 17:15 Barcelona could buy Atlético midfielder Football news Today, 16:55 Roma want to extend Dybala's contract, but with one condition Football news Today, 16:42 Allegri turns down huge offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:30 Ronaldo's price on Transfermarkt has dropped significantly Football news Today, 16:15 Guardiola has decided on his future after the end of the contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 15:55 Manchester United are ready to sell a star player Football news Today, 15:42 Lewandowski reacted to the proposal from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football 13 june 2023 Defensa y Justicia vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 13 june 2023 Gimnasia La Plata vs Huracan predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 14 june 2023 Guinea vs Egypt predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023 Football 14 june 2023 Netherlands vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on June 14, 2023