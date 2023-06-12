Carlo Ancelotti sues his former club

According to The Guardian, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has filed a lawsuit against Liverpool-based Everton.

According to the source, the Italian coach's lawsuit includes claims regarding commercial matters. Further details are not disclosed at this time. The English club has not yet responded to the request from journalists regarding this matter.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti coached Everton from 2019 to 2021. Under his guidance, the club from Liverpool finished 12th and 10th in the English Premier League.