Carlo Ancelotti has named "Real Madrid" as the primary option for strengthening their attack

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, wants the club to sign Harry Kane, the striker from Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, according to AS.

According to the source, the Italian coach sees the Englishman as the ideal option for the number nine position. Ancelotti believes that Kane can play alongside Karim Benzema or as his replacement.

Earlier reports suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could sell Kane to a non-English club for €90 million.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 48 matches in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 5 assists. His contract with Tottenham Hotspur is valid until the summer of 2024.

Don't miss: "Arsenal" is preparing a new contract for Arteta.