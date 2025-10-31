Career change! Former Real, Chelsea and PSG player unexpectedly chosen as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant

A new experience for the legendary Frenchman.

Details: Today it was announced that the Miss Universe 2025 committee has appointed 52-year-old Claude Makélélé, the former star of Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, and the French national team, as one of the judges for the international beauty contest.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is scheduled to take place on November 21 in Thailand.

"It is a great honor for us to welcome Claude Makélélé to the selection committee of the 74th Miss Universe competition. Claude Makélélé is an iconic figure in the world of football, and his legacy extends far beyond the pitch. From his championship years with Real, then Chelsea and PSG, Claude continues to inspire generations both in sport and beyond. His outstanding career as a player and coach, as well as his constant influence as a global role model—he epitomizes excellence and integrity. We are proud that his leadership and vision will help us in the search for our next Miss Universe in Thailand." the commission said in an official statement.

Claude Makélélé hung up his boots in the summer of 2011. During his illustrious career, the Frenchman managed to win the Champions League with Real Madrid, two Premier League titles with Chelsea, and the UEFA Super Cup with Real.

Makélélé played 809 matches, scoring 24 goals and providing 29 assists.

