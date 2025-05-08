Cardoso does not believe it's time to celebrate the championship yet

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of clinching their eighth league title, but the team still needs to seal the deal. That's why head coach of the "Brazilians," Miguel Cardoso, urges his players to approach the remaining matches with a cool head.

Details: The Sundowns boss emphasized that the time to celebrate will come only when the championship is mathematically secured. For now, the team needs one more win, so only after that can the festivities begin.

Quote: "But we need to focus on the next match, just like the previous ones, fight for the win and secure three points, because we know our rival won't be playing this weekend as they'll be contesting the Cup final. Then we'll have to play again on Wednesday, and we'll do everything possible to collect as many points as we can, until it's mathematically done—then we'll think about celebrating. Until then, I won't let anyone celebrate. We only celebrated today's victory, nothing more, and now we're moving on to the next one," Cardoso stated.

