"Glad for the guys." Cardoso comments on record set by Mamelodi Sundowns

The match against Chippa United not only brought Mamelodi Sundowns closer to their eighth league title, but also saw them set a unique record—one that head coach Miguel Cardoso is especially proud of.

Details: In the clash with Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns found the net three times, making them the highest-scoring team in a single South African Premier League season with 57 goals. Cardoso believes this achievement is a testament to the club’s ambitions.

See also: FIFA recognizes Mamelodi Sundowns leader ahead of the Club World Cup

Quote: “Today we talked about brotherhood, we spoke a lot about what’s written on our shirts and what ubuntu means, and these values we hold in the dressing room sustain us. Then it comes from the heart and mind and translates into our football on the pitch. I’m glad for the guys, I’m glad that we are so ambitious, I’m glad we’re building a strong family, because we really are a strong family—even those who are outside it can feel this spirit. We rely on all of them, we trust the board, the club, and above all, we have fantastic players brought in by our sporting director Mr. Flemming with the support of the club president and the board chairman, of course. So let’s keep making everyone proud,” Cardoso said.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns could clinch the championship title as soon as this weekend if they defeat Stellenbosch.