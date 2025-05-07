FIFA highlights Mamelodi Sundowns leader ahead of Club World Cup
Strong performances in the CAF Champions League have earned Mamelodi Sundowns a spot in the revamped Club World Cup. FIFA is closely monitoring the “Brazilians” and has even singled out a key player to watch in the South African champions’ squad.
Details: The press service of world football’s governing body highlighted the impact of Ronwen Williams, calling him the cornerstone of Masandawana’s success.
Quote: “Ronwen Williams has produced a stunning record in his last 60 matches for Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premier League and CAF Champions League—38 clean sheets. The ‘Bafana Bafana’ captain helped Mamelodi clinch the league title last season, conceding just 10 goals across 30 matches. Williams also let in only three goals in 11 appearances in the continental championship.
This season, Mamelodi have collected 61 out of a possible 72 points in the Premier League. With six matches to go, the Brazilians are on track to break the record for most points in a 30-match season. Sundowns themselves set that benchmark in 2023/24, amassing 73 points out of a possible 90,” reads the FIFA website.