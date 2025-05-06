Coronation is near. When Mamelodi Sundowns will receive the trophy if they clinch the champions title

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the brink of securing the championship, and now the date for their potential coronation has been revealed—should the "Brazilians" seal the title this season.

Details: Due to their participation in the CAF Champions League final, Miguel Cardoso's side will play their last league match not on May 24 as initially scheduled, but a week earlier. The home clash against Marumo Gallants will become the stage for the Sundowns' trophy ceremony, provided they are crowned champions by then.

The team has all but secured the title. If Orlando Pirates defeat Golden Arrows today, Mamelodi Sundowns will only need six points from their remaining four matches to become champions.

Reminder: The South African Premier League season officially ends on May 28, but with Sundowns set to play the CAF Champions League finals against Egypt's Pyramids on May 24 and June 1, their domestic campaign will wrap up earlier.