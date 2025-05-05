An unexpected guest appeared at Cardoso's press conference. The coach explained who he is

Following a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City, an unexpected guest made an appearance at the post-match press conference of Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso—a young fan of the Brazilians. But the Portuguese coach was quick to explain how the youngster ended up there.

Details: Young Sundowns supporter Phiwe Malangu became the hero of a viral video after his favourite team was knocked out of the South African Cup semi-final by Kaizer Chiefs, visibly distraught over the Brazilians’ elimination. Cardoso invited him to the match, took him into the dressing room, and then brought him along to the press conference.