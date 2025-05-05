An unexpected guest appeared at Cardoso's press conference. The coach explained who he is
Following a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City, an unexpected guest made an appearance at the post-match press conference of Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso—a young fan of the Brazilians. But the Portuguese coach was quick to explain how the youngster ended up there.
Details: Young Sundowns supporter Phiwe Malangu became the hero of a viral video after his favourite team was knocked out of the South African Cup semi-final by Kaizer Chiefs, visibly distraught over the Brazilians’ elimination. Cardoso invited him to the match, took him into the dressing room, and then brought him along to the press conference.
Quote: “Before talking about the match, I would like you to understand why Phiwe is sitting here with me. Phiwe is a passionate Sundowns supporter, and he was the boy who suffered so much when we lost in the Cup to Kaizer Chiefs. I think, if you’ve seen it, there was a video where he was crying very hard. But he is a very, very, very strong person, because the next morning he made another video saying: ‘I’m not crying anymore, now I’m smiling, because I believe in you.’
And as soon as I saw this video, I wanted to meet him. I wanted him to meet the team, and I invited him to join us. And today I dedicate this win to Phiwe—he is a gift from God, as I’ve been told, and today’s victory is also a gift from God, an important gift. So he shares our values. He shares our love, and this is how we treat our fans—with great love and great respect,” Cardoso said.