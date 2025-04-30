"Bombs were falling on my house." Miguel Cardoso doesn't feel under pressure at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have recently endured a string of grueling matches. In some, like the South African Cup semifinal, Miguel Cardoso’s side suffered defeat, fueling rumors about the future of the Portuguese coach at the helm. But Cardoso himself responds to such speculation quite bluntly.

Details: When asked by reporters whether he feels under pressure, the Portuguese tactician recalled his time working with Shakhtar Donetsk's youth team. That period coincided with the outbreak of hostilities in Eastern Ukraine in 2014—a time Cardoso experienced firsthand. For him, that was real pressure.