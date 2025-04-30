"Bombs were falling on my house." Miguel Cardoso doesn't feel under pressure at Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns have recently endured a string of grueling matches. In some, like the South African Cup semifinal, Miguel Cardoso’s side suffered defeat, fueling rumors about the future of the Portuguese coach at the helm. But Cardoso himself responds to such speculation quite bluntly.
Details: When asked by reporters whether he feels under pressure, the Portuguese tactician recalled his time working with Shakhtar Donetsk's youth team. That period coincided with the outbreak of hostilities in Eastern Ukraine in 2014—a time Cardoso experienced firsthand. For him, that was real pressure.
Quote: "With all due respect, the real pressure for me was when bombs were falling 500 meters from my house, when I was in Donetsk in 2014. That was pressure. Pressure is if I didn’t have a family that loves me.
Pressure is if I didn’t have a club that supports me, and people who believe in me. I don’t live under football pressure. I’m 52 years old. Sorry! It’s time to live in peace.
If I’ve earned anything for myself, it’s peace of mind, because I don’t depend on anything. I don’t depend on anyone’s judgment. I just believe in myself, in my people, in my players. I’ll do everything I can, wherever I am, until my last day," Cardoso said.