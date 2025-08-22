Capello considers Milan's signing of Boniface over Højlund a major risk

For a long time, Milan were linked with signing Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, but in the end, the Rossoneri opted for Bayer forward Victor Boniface. Legendary Rossoneri coach Fabio Capello believes Milan are taking a risk.

Details: Capello believes Milan have earned enough money to bring in a top-quality striker, not a player who needs to adapt to Italian football and is also injury-prone.