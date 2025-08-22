Capello considers Milan's signing of Boniface over Højlund a major risk
For a long time, Milan were linked with signing Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, but in the end, the Rossoneri opted for Bayer forward Victor Boniface. Legendary Rossoneri coach Fabio Capello believes Milan are taking a risk.
Details: Capello believes Milan have earned enough money to bring in a top-quality striker, not a player who needs to adapt to Italian football and is also injury-prone.
Quote: "After lengthy negotiations with Højlund, Milan have turned to Boniface — a technically gifted striker, but one too often sidelined by injuries and in need of time to adapt to Serie A.
And when I read that this decision was mainly financially motivated, I'm surprised, because a club that has raised around 200 million euros from sales should have invested in a centre-forward ready to shoulder the goalscoring burden in the Scudetto race. Relying on a player with such a track record for this crucial role could be a dangerous gamble," Capello wrote in his column for La Gazzetta dello Sport.