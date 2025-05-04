Canelo Álvarez regains undisputed champion status. Next fight will be against Terence Crawford

Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez has become the undisputed super middleweight world champion for the second time in his career. The 34-year-old faced the undefeated Cuban William Scull and claimed victory by unanimous decision: 115–113, 116–112, 119–109.

With this win, Canelo reclaimed his status as undisputed world champion, a title he previously held from November 2021 to July 2024. He remains the only fighter in the super middleweight division to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts.

It's already confirmed that Álvarez's next fight will be against Terence Crawford, who previously held the status of undisputed world champion at both super lightweight and welterweight.

After today's victory, the Mexican and Crawford met in the ring for their first face-off.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford FIRST FACE-OFF ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ESllrSn3w6 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 4, 2025

The fight is officially set for September 12 in Las Vegas, with all of Álvarez's championship belts on the line.