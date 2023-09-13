Cancelo and Felix received a challenge from the management of Barcelona

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo received a challenge from the management of Barcelona, reports Goal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco said he challenged both newcomers who joined Barcelona on loan. The challenge is to get permanent contracts at the end of this season, meaning Barcelona bought them out. Despite the fact that they have a lease without the right to buy, but in case of a successful performance, the club will try to keep them.

Also, Deco told whether the two players took a pay cut, because Barcelona has certain problems from the financial side. The players have done a lot to be in the club. Deco did not reveal all the details of the contract, but La Liga is attributing different things.

The sports director talked about the possible transfer of Lionel Messi to Barcelona, but the Argentine moved to Inter Miami. Deco does not resent Leo and has no hard feelings. He loves and respects Messi very much. There was a desire to have a player like that at Barcelona, so that he would come back. However, everyone is happy that the 36-year-old is enjoying playing in the US and wishes him the best.