Calgary vs. Dallas, St. Louis vs. Colorado, and more: NHL Game Day Preview
Hockey news Yesterday, 11:07
During the night from Wednesday, November 1, to Thursday, November 2, another exciting NHL game day is on the horizon. Calgary will face Dallas, St. Louis will take on Colorado, and Buffalo will meet Philadelphia.
Dailysports.net has prepared the full schedule for your NHL game day. Please, pay attention to the fact that the events are shown in Central European Time (CET).
- Philadelphia - Buffalo - 00:00
- Calgary - Dallas - 1:30
- Colorado - St. Louis - 2:30
- Anaheim - Arizona - 3:00
