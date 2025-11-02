CAF Champions League : RS Berkane secures qualification

Mission accomplished for Renaissance Sportive de Berkane; it's a historic qualification.

For the first time in its history, the Moroccan club RS Berkane has qualified for the group stage of the CAF Champions League. This qualification was made possible after its 2-1 victory this Saturday against Al-Ahly Tripoli at the Berkane Municipal Stadium.

In a hard-fought and intense match, the Libyan visitors opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Muayad Al-Lafi. But the Orange responded quickly. Paul Bassène leveled the score in the 28th minute, reigniting the match and the hopes of the Moroccan fans.

In the second half, Amine El Kass's men took control of the game. And in the 54th minute, thanks to a decisive pass from Paul Bassène, Ayoub Khairi gave Berkane the decisive lead. This marks a first-ever qualification for RS Berkane, achieved in an electric atmosphere fueled by the home fans.

RS Berkane thus continues its African adventure. The three-time CAF Confederation Cup winners join the ranks of the 16 clubs qualified for the group stage of the competition with this victory.