Cadillac reveals drivers for debut Formula 1 season. Presentation features Keanu Reeves

In 2026, Formula 1 will welcome its 11th team as Cadillac enters the grid. For a long time, the driver lineup remained a closely guarded secret, but now the veil is gradually being lifted.

Details: Cadillac has announced that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the team. It is still unclear whether they will be the main race drivers or if the squad will add fresh talent in the form of a young rookie.

Two paths. One call of destiny.

Reminder: Perez found himself without a seat for the current Formula 1 season after leaving Red Bull at the end of last year. Bottas, meanwhile, has been serving as Mercedes' reserve driver since departing Sauber ahead of the current campaign.

Earlier reports indicated that Ferrari will supply power units for the GM/Cadillac cars while Cadillac's own works engine is in development until 2028.