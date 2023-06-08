Busquets could reunite with Messi in the USA

Midfielder Sergio Busquets from Barcelona could move to Inter Miami, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the player has held talks with the American club. Busquets' decision could be influenced by the fact that his former teammate from Barcelona, Lionel Messi, has agreed to join Inter Miami. Additionally, Busquets has received offers from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi clubs are prepared to offer him a higher salary.

It is worth noting that the 34-year-old Busquets has made the decision to leave Barcelona this summer. In the current season, he has played 42 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring no goals but providing four assists.