Bruno Guimarães to extend contract with Newcastle

The Newcastle defensive midfielder has agreed a new contract with the club. Insider Fabrizio Romano reported this on his social networks.

According to the source, the Brazilian footballer's new contract will run until June 2028. The Italian journalist also said that the agreement will stipulate the amount of compensation, which will be about 100 million pounds sterling. By the way, the Transfermarkt portal estimates the opornik at 70 million euros.

«Bruno is very happy about the extension because he loves the club», - Romano added.

Guimarães has been in the starting lineup in all of Newcastle's matches this season. Last season, he played 40 matches for The Magpies, in which he scored 5 goals and assisted his partners another 5 times.

Bruno moved to Newcastle in 2022 from French Lyon for 42 million euros. At the moment, the player is consistently involved in playing for the Brazilian national team.

Let us remind you that Newcastle will play their next match tomorrow away against Sheffield United. The meeting is scheduled to start at 17:30 CET.