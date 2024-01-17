Bruno Fernandes leads all Premier League players in an interesting statistic

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and the Portuguese national team is the Premier League's top player in terms of the number of key passes delivered.

Currently, Fernandes has provided 55 key passes to his teammates, surpassing any other player in the Premier League this season.

🔐 Bruno Fernandes has made more key passes (55) than any other player in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/sYr4dIBW2V — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 17, 2024

In the current season, the attacking midfielder has played 28 matches for the Red Devils, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

The Portuguese player has been with the English club since January 2020, when he was acquired for €65 million from Sporting. Fernandes' contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Manchester United is currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings. On January 28, Eric ten Hag's team will face Newport in the FA Cup.

