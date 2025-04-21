Brunetta Says Liga MX Is a Step Above Argentine Football Right Now

Amid recent controversy sparked by Lionel Messi’s remarks on the football rivalry between Argentina and Mexico, Tigres midfielder Juan Brunetta added fuel to the fire by offering a bold assessment. “I feel like Mexican football is currently a step above Argentina’s,” he said during an appearance on the La Capitana podcast, as reported by outlets including Bolavip and TNT Sports.

Brunetta, a key figure in Tigres’ midfield and formerly of Santos Laguna and Parma, emphasized that his stance wasn't influenced by playing in Mexico. “It’s not because I’m here. I watch a lot of football. I sit at home with my mate and analyze matches, and I’m convinced of what I see,” said the 26-year-old.

The Argentine playmaker also highlighted the lack of exposure and appreciation Mexican football gets in South America. “In Argentina, they don’t watch Liga MX or MLS. Maybe now a bit more of the latter because of Messi, but people truly have no idea of the quality in Mexico,” he claimed.

Brunetta believes the absence of Mexican clubs in continental competitions like the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana contributes to this underestimation. “It doesn’t help that Mexican clubs aren’t competing there anymore. It hides the league’s real level,” he added.

Despite his growing prestige in Mexico, Brunetta’s name continues to surface in transfer rumors back home. According to Argentine media, River Plate is reportedly interested in signing the midfielder to strengthen their squad ahead of the next tournament.

Still, Brunetta seems content with life in Monterrey. “I’m really enjoying every day here, just like I did in Torreón,” he said, expressing appreciation for his time in Liga MX and its competitiveness.