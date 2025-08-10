Brugge vs Salzburg, H2H and probable line-ups — August 12, 2025

On August 12, 2025, the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges will host the second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round between Brugge and Salzburg. In the first encounter, the Belgians secured a narrow 1-0 victory in Austria, giving them a comfortable, yet far from decisive, advantage heading into the home fixture. Read on for an in-depth look at the opponents and potential betting tips.

Match preview

Club Brugge stands as one of Belgium's most decorated teams, boasting 19 national championships and a regular presence in European competitions. Under Nicky Hayen, they have repeatedly proven their ability to compete at the highest level in Europe: in the 2022/23 season, they reached the Champions League round of 16, surpassing clubs like Bayer and Atletico. Brugge is renowned for its balanced style: aggressive pressing in midfield, rapid transitions into attack, and dynamic use of the flanks. This season, the Belgians have shown consistency both at home and away, winning four out of their first five matches, with Hans Vanaken and Konstantinos Tzolis standing out as regular creators of dangerous chances up front.

Salzburg, 18-time champions of Austria, are regulars in the Champions League group stage. The club is famous for producing top talent: in recent years, stars like Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Benjamin Šeško have launched their careers here before moving to elite leagues. Under Thomas Letsch, Salzburg continues to bet on high-intensity, attacking football with vertical passing, but this offseason has seen them weakened by the departures of key players, including Michal Gluh and Amar Dedić.

The flow of the match will largely depend on whether the Austrians can score an early goal and impose their usual tempo. Brugge, meanwhile, will look to control proceedings, leveraging home advantage and their ability to play for results.

Probable line-ups

Brugge: Jakkers, Syke, Spilers, Mechele, Maier, Vetlesen, Vanaken, Stankovic, Sandra, Tzolis, Vermant

Salzburg: Schlager, Lainer, Schuster, Rasmussen, Terzic, Bidstrup, Diabate, Alaibegovic, Kitano, Nene, Vertessen

Match facts and head-to-head

Brugge have won four of their last five matches with a combined score of 8:4

Salzburg have won one of their last four, drawing twice

The teams have met three times before: Brugge have two wins, Salzburg one

Prediction

I'm expecting a high-scoring encounter between two sides that know how to attack. Both teams have found the net in each of their last five matches, and I anticipate a similar story here. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at 1.65 odds.