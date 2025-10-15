Broos reveals ‘special’ talk with Sipho Mbule

Bafana Bafana coach says he told midfield maestro he is threading on thin ice

Sipho Mbule had a frank meeting with Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, which saw him perform well for the national side.

Hugo Broos’ frank talk with Sipho Mbule ensured the Orlando Pirates midfielder in on the straight and narrow for Bafana Bafana.

It also ensured Mbule stays away from potential off the field temptation which may send his international career off track.

“I said, yeah but Sipho you see, how is he playing, he had a good moment in Sekhukhune [United], but then it was again like that,” Broos told iDiskitimes. “So we talked about him, Helman [Mkhalele] and me and we said, okay, we will give him a chance.

“And from the first minute when he came with us, I called him and I said to him, ‘listen man, this is your second chance after this it is finished, it’s up to you. I give you a chance, if you don’t grab it with your two hands, it’s done. You will not ever be with Bafana Bafana as long as I’m coach. But don’t forget there is an AFCON in December and maybe a World Cup in July next year, do you want to be there?’

Broos says his interest in Mbule was simply because the midfield maestro is a man of the big stage given the credibility of the clubs he has played for.

“When you see the career of Sipho, he played for [Mamelodi] Sundowns he plays for [Orlando] Pirates, he plays for the big teams and see what a career he has,” he said.

Mbule became a key figure in Bafana’s quest to glory for next year’s global showpiece as he bossed the midfield like a man possessed whenever given a chance.