Brentford vs Manchester City. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Today, Brentford will play against Manchester City at home in the final match of the 23rd round of the English Premier League. Many analytical sources have already speculated on the possible starting lineups of the teams.

Brentford's lineup has been significantly affected by international tournaments, as three players are still participating in the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup: Saman Ghoddos (Iran), Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), and Frank Onyeka (Nigeria).

Due to injuries, Brentford will be without Bryan Mbeumo, Aaron Hickey, and Kevin Shad.

The reigning English champions approach the match without any squad losses. It is expected that Erling Haaland will return to the starting lineup in this game after recovering from an injury and making a substitute appearance in the previous match against Burnley (3-1).

Interestingly, Whoscored and Sofascore predict the inclusion of the young right-back Rico Lewis in the starting lineup, rather than Kyle Walker.

Brentford's expected lineup

Flekken - Collins, Pinnock, Mee - Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter - Toney, Mbeumo

Manchester City's expected lineup