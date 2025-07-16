Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man

Sundowns are on the verge of extending the contract of one of their leaders, despite earlier signs that an agreement seemed highly unlikely.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, talks between the club and Khuliso Mudau had previously stalled. However, new reports indicate that both parties have now reached an agreement on a new two-year contract.

Negotiations had dragged on for quite some time, but an understanding has finally been reached. The deal reportedly includes an option for an additional season, which could see him remain at the club until the summer of 2028.

Last season, Mudau made 16 appearances in the Betway Premier League, scoring two goals while consistently fulfilling his defensive duties.

Reminder: AS Monaco, a team that will participate in the league phase of the upcoming UEFA Champions League, is interested in the services of Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau.