Breaking. Shakhtar has won the battle against EPL clubs for the 20-year-old Brazilian

Shakhtar Donetsk's press service has announced the signing of a contract with 20-year-old midfielder Marlon Gomes from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama untill the summer of 2028.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but Transfermarkt values the player at six million euros. According to Fabrizio Romano, Shakhtar paid 12 million euros for the player, with additional bonuses of four million euros included.

In the last Brazilian league season, the midfielder played 23 matches, scoring one goal. Gomes also has one appearance for the Brazilian U-23 national team. Earlier reports indicated interest in Gomes from several Premier League clubs, Inter, Fiorentina, and German side Werder Bremen.

Marlon Gomes is Shakhtar's second signing in the winter transfer window, following the earlier acquisition of winger Kevin from Palmeiras.