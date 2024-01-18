Breaking news! Manchester United midfielder has returned to Spain

Colombian midfielder Mateo Mejía has permanently transferred from Manchester United to Sevilla, according to the English club's press service.

The details of the transfer, whether for a fee or as a free agent, were not disclosed by Manchester United. Mejía joined Manchester United from Spanish club Zaragoza in the summer of 2019, with Transfermarkt citing the transfer fee at 150,000 euros.

In the current season, he played in 12 matches for United's reserve team, scoring three goals and providing five assists. Overall, across various youth teams of Manchester United, Mejía played 33 matches, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

Earlier, the "Red Devils" loaned attacking midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to a club in Andalusia until the end of the season.