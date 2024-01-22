RU RU NG NG KE KE
Breaking. Juventus announced the signing of a defender

Breaking. Juventus announced the signing of a defender

Football news Today, 14:31
Breaking. Juventus announced the signing of a defender. Photo: Juventus

Central defender Tiago Djalo from Lille has become a player for Juventus. The Portuguese signed a contract until June 30, 2026.

The Turin club's press service also revealed the financial details of the transfer. The transfer cost 3.6 million euros, to be paid in three installments, plus additional expenses of 1.5 million euros. Bonuses of 2.5 million euros are also provided for achieving specific goals or conditions.

The Juventus press service did not specify for what exactly Lille would receive a bonus for the transfer. It is currently unknown when the 23-year-old center-back will be able to debut for his new team, as he has not played for almost a year due to a cruciate ligament tear in March 2023.

Earlier, the sporting director of the Turin club, Cristiano Giuntoli, said that Djalo's signing would be Juventus' only transfer in the winter transfer window.

