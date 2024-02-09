Breaking. Bournemouth has exercised the option to buy the contract of the winger they had on loan

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra has officially become a full-fledged player for Bournemouth.

At the start of the season, the "Cherries" loaned the player until the end of the season, and now they have bought out his contract and signed a long-term deal with him. The transfer fee and the exact duration of the employment agreement remain undisclosed.

The 24-year-old Colombian winger has played 21 matches for Bournemouth, scoring four goals and providing three assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 17 million euros.

It's worth noting that Leeds paid Feyenoord 25 million euros for Sinisterra's transfer in the summer of 2022. He has played 26 matches for the team, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

Bournemouth currently sits in 12th place in the Premier League table, with 27 points from 22 matches played. Their next match will be against Fulham on February 10th.