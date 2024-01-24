Breaking. Atlético signed a Romanian goalkeeper

Atlético Madrid has announced the signing of a contract with the Romanian goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has signed a contract with "Los Colchoneros" until the summer of 2027. The player joined the team from the Spanish capital from Romanian club Rapid. The transfer fee remains undisclosed.

Moldovan will be the third Romanian footballer to wear the Atlético shirt. The first Romanian in the club's history was Daniel Claudiu Prodan, who played for two seasons (1996/97 and 1997/98) and participated in 44 official matches.

Then came Cosmin Marius Contra, who played for Atlético from 2002 to 2005 (spending one season on loan to West Bromwich Albion), who played in 41 matches for the red and white.

It was previously reported that Atlético would part ways with goalkeeper Ivo Grbić, and Moldovan is expected to be his replacement.