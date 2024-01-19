An English Premier League club is looking to sign the goalkeeper from Atletico Madrid

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 12:14
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbić of Atlético Madrid may not wait for the expiration of his contract with the "mattress makers," which is set to happen next summer, and could leave the team from the Spanish capital now.

According to Luka Bendoni, the player is close to a move to Sheffield United, which is ready to pay around 2.5 million euros in this transfer window. This is one million less than Transfermarkt's valuation.

Grbić joined Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2020 after transferring from Croatian club Lokomotiva, but he has not played a single match for Atlético in the current season.

In just under four years with the "mattress makers," Grbić has played 14 matches, 12 of which were in the previous Spanish championship campaign.

Earlier, we reported that Atlético is in negotiations to sign a replacement for the Croatian, namely goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan from Rapid and the Romanian national team.

